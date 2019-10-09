Ballweber
CAROL R. BALLWEBER
October 16, 1932 October 5, 2019
Carol Ruth (Kreteck) Ballweber died on Oct. 5, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Chicago to Frank and Ruth Kreteck on Oct. 16, 1932. Carol graduated from the Academy of Our Lady High School in Chicago. On Dec. 27, 1952 she married Anthony Ballweber (deceased). Together they had 7 children: James (Denise), Kathryn Becker (Ken), John (Julie), Jane Biondi (Vince), Joe (Robin), Anthony (Michele), Peter (Natalie). Nine grandchildren survive as well as four great-grandchildren. Carol worked many years at Joslin's and Rick's Garden Center.
"My Legacy is my Children"
Visitation and Rosary at 1pm, Friday October 11th, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (3122 Poinsetta Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80907).
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019