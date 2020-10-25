1/1
Carol Ristau
1941 - 2020
CAROL RISTAU
June 5, 1941
October 16, 2020
The family of Carol are deeply saddened to announce her passing. For nearly a year she coped with dementia disease at the New Dawn Memory Care Center in Colorado Springs. Carol was born in Rensselaer, Indiana. She graduated from Rensselaer High School and Patricia Stevens Business School in Chicago. Following that in 1960, she married her husband, Edward Ristau, also from Rensselaer. They then resided in married student housing for one semester while Ed completed his studies at Purdue University. Upon graduation Ed was commissioned as an Officer in the Air Force. She then partnered with him for a 23 year Air Force career in many various locations. She flawlessly and lovingly parented their two awesome daughters when Ed was away on extended AF deployments. Along the way Carol had a nice career as an assistant in the Dental Field. Upon Lt Col Ristau's AF Retirement at the Air Force Academy in 1984, Carol and he chose to remain in beautiful Colorado Springs for their remaining days.
Carol is survived by Ed, her husband of 60 years, daughter Angie Carlo and husband Lenny, daughter Cindy Stone, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Delos Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel (Ray) Battleday, one sister, Juanita Kerns, and a brother, Roger Battleday.
Carol was very loved by her family and many friends, always happy and fun to be around. Spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was her greatest joy. She will forever be in our hearts. She will be laid to rest on Oct 27th at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Attendance is restricted to family members. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to New Dawn Memory Care, 4185 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.



Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Ed, sorry to read of your loss. Cherish the memories and remember the joy your bride brought to your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
jj Klikus
Acquaintance
