CAROL SHUCK (FORMERLY CAROL O'BOYLE)
December 21, 1938 August 6, 2019
Carol Shuck (formerly Carol O'Boyle), 80 years, passed away August 6, 2019 in Colorado Springs.
Carol was born on December 21, 1938 to Kenneth and Rose Christiensen in Slayton, Minnesota.
Carol moved to Colorado Springs in 1963 and married Ed O'Boyle in 1965. Together they had one son, Craig O'Boyle. They were married 36 years until his death and lived as partners in life and business. Carol remarried George Shuck in February of 2007 and had a wonderful 12 years together where they traveled the country.
She is survived by her loving husband, George Shuck; son, Craig O'Boyle and wife Megan; grandchildren, Connor, Audrey, and Fiona; and stepchildren, Judy Best, Ed O'Boyle, Patrick O'Boyle, and Robin Cunningham.
The family has elected to do a small private family ceremony for Carol. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send a personal note that includes a good memory you may have shared of Carol to George or Craig.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019