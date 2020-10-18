MatoushCAROL SUE MATOUSHMarch 17, 1933 October 12, 2020Carol Sue Matoush, 87, of Colorado Springs, CO, went home to be with her Lord on Oct 12th, 2020.Carol was born March 17th 1933 in Dayton, OH to Oscar and Corda Marchert. Carol was married to Dr. William Matoush, who preceded her in passing along with her brother, Dale Marchert. Carol was a graduate of Colorado College class of 1964 and the University of Colorado Law School class of 1967. Additionally, she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Carol served as DDA for the Colorado Springs District Attorneys office from 1976 thru 1995. Carol's dedication to the community and specifically those in need included serving with First United Methodist Church and the Catholic charities Marion House.Carol is survived by her niece, Julie Ann Clancy and her children, Jessica and Jeramey Packard as well as her husband, Dan.Please come join us in celebration of Carol's life at First United Methodist Church on October 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 am. Internment will occur directly after the service at Crystal Valley Cemetery Located in Manitou Springs, Colorado.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Childhood Cancer.