Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Service 10:00 AM Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel 1730 East Fountain Blvd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yule

CAROL YULE

December 11, 1951

September 22, 2019

Carol J. Yule, 67, passed away September 22, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 52 years. Carol was born December 11, 1951 to Charles and Doris (Damon) Sisk in Aurora, Colorado. On September 10, 1977 she married David Yule in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She graduated from Mitchell High School, attended the University of Colorado and graduated from University of New Mexico in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene. Upon graduation she worked as a Hygienist for 43 years while also caring for her family.

Carol was fond of reading, gardening, and caring for her beloved dachshunds. She was a master decorator, creating flower arrangements for the family's home, ensuring it was always warm and inviting. Carol loved to make everyone happy by using her skills to make goodie bags for her friends and co-workers for different holidays, and she was a source of joy to those that knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband; her children, Laura Santos (husband Robert Santos) and Andrew Yule (wife Casey Yule); a granddaughter, Abigail Yule; and her father, Charles.

Friends, family, and others whose lives Carol touched are invited to a service in her memory at 10 AM on Friday, September 27 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A reception will follow at the family home.







YuleCAROL YULEDecember 11, 1951September 22, 2019Carol J. Yule, 67, passed away September 22, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 52 years. Carol was born December 11, 1951 to Charles and Doris (Damon) Sisk in Aurora, Colorado. On September 10, 1977 she married David Yule in Colorado Springs, Colorado.She graduated from Mitchell High School, attended the University of Colorado and graduated from University of New Mexico in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene. Upon graduation she worked as a Hygienist for 43 years while also caring for her family.Carol was fond of reading, gardening, and caring for her beloved dachshunds. She was a master decorator, creating flower arrangements for the family's home, ensuring it was always warm and inviting. Carol loved to make everyone happy by using her skills to make goodie bags for her friends and co-workers for different holidays, and she was a source of joy to those that knew her.She is survived by her loving husband; her children, Laura Santos (husband Robert Santos) and Andrew Yule (wife Casey Yule); a granddaughter, Abigail Yule; and her father, Charles.Friends, family, and others whose lives Carol touched are invited to a service in her memory at 10 AM on Friday, September 27 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 East Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A reception will follow at the family home. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close