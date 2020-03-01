Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Anne Carlson Wolfswinkel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wolfswinkel

CAROLE ANNE CARLSON WOLFSWINKEL

12/08/1937 - 02/10/2020

Carole Anne Carlson Wolfswinkel passed away on February 10, 2020. Carole was born on December 8, 1937 in Colorado Springs, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Sevilla Rebecca Bates Carlson. Clarence was a native of Colorado Springs as well and was a cement contractor by trade. Carole is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers Donald Keith and Clarence Jared (Jerry) and her son Craig. Carole attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, received an Associates in Arts from Colorado Women's College and received a Bachelors in Arts from The Colorado College, fondly referred to by Carole as the Harvard of the West. She also was a proud Delta Gamma. As a girl and young woman, Carole was an ice skater and later went on to teach ice skating at The Plaza of The Rockies, the Air Force Academy and the Sertich Ice Center at Memorial Park. Her first experience with skating was when she was eight years old and her mother took her to see a Sonja Henie movie. After seeing that movie, nothing seem quite as important as being a figure skater. It was then that she started training at the Broadmoor Ice Palace and first turned competitor at the age of eleven. She won places in the Midwestern figure skating championships held in Chicago, IL and Cleveland, OH, and competed in the National figure skating championships at Hersey, PA. In the summer of 1955 she successfully passed her eighth figure skating test which entitled her to the gold medal concluding approximately eight years of hard work and sacrifice.

Carole was very proud to be a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and went to Cheyenne her entire thirteen years from kindergarten through graduation. She cherished the friends she met while going to Cheyenne and fondly remembered her friend Howie Jones, her "kindergarten buddy". Her time at Cheyenne were some of her most memorable and enjoyable and she felt a distinctive part of the school family and all of its traditions and activities. One of her biggest thrills there was being crowned queen of the senior prom. She later served on the board of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center and loved going to and planning class reunions.

In 1957 Carol met Donald Lee Wolfswinkel, an Air Force Academy Cadet, and they married in 1960. During their marriage they traveled through the Air Force to CA, UT and spent 1970-1974 in Wiesbaden, Germany where Carole took art lessons and painted beautiful oils and watercolors. Many of her paintings will be displayed at her memorial service per her request.

In 1974 she moved back to Colorado Springs where she spent her remaining years. Some of her jobs upon returning to Colorado Springs were working at Seven Falls, Mountain Press, Mahan's, The Squash Blossom, Margaret Britton, Dr. Richard Conde', Continental Motors where she sold BMWs, Fiats and Lancia's, Huggins Diagnostic Center, The Weimer Properties and her last job was as a guardian/caregiver for a woman with mental challenges. Her job at Huggins Diagnostic led her to her passion as a nutritional counselor where she found profound fulfillment helping people heal. It also was at Huggins where she met Gavin MacLeod and his wife Patti from The Love Boat television show and they remained long term friends.

Carole enjoyed being in the Junior League and a member of the Tuesday Luncheon Club at the Broadmoor where she served as President from 1996-1998. Her distinctive style was noticed by many as she walked her many beloved dogs up and down Alsace Way.

In November, 2012 Carole was diagnosed with moderate to advanced dementia that she probably had for two years preceding. Even in her declining state, she kept her sense of humor, continually complimenting everyone she saw making them feel like "100 bucks" and telling them that she loved them. Wendy would like to thank everyone in the community that helped look after Carole whether it was giving her rides, visiting with her, ALL of the myriad of things that miraculously kept her alive until 2020.

Carole is survived by her daughter Wendy, her son-in-law Terry and her niece Cathy. Carole's memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2:00 pm at Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. A celebration of life party will follow at Wendy and Terry's house. In Carole's honor please tell someone today that you love them.





WolfswinkelCAROLE ANNE CARLSON WOLFSWINKEL12/08/1937 - 02/10/2020Carole Anne Carlson Wolfswinkel passed away on February 10, 2020. Carole was born on December 8, 1937 in Colorado Springs, the daughter of Clarence Raymond and Sevilla Rebecca Bates Carlson. Clarence was a native of Colorado Springs as well and was a cement contractor by trade. Carole is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers Donald Keith and Clarence Jared (Jerry) and her son Craig. Carole attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, received an Associates in Arts from Colorado Women's College and received a Bachelors in Arts from The Colorado College, fondly referred to by Carole as the Harvard of the West. She also was a proud Delta Gamma. As a girl and young woman, Carole was an ice skater and later went on to teach ice skating at The Plaza of The Rockies, the Air Force Academy and the Sertich Ice Center at Memorial Park. Her first experience with skating was when she was eight years old and her mother took her to see a Sonja Henie movie. After seeing that movie, nothing seem quite as important as being a figure skater. It was then that she started training at the Broadmoor Ice Palace and first turned competitor at the age of eleven. She won places in the Midwestern figure skating championships held in Chicago, IL and Cleveland, OH, and competed in the National figure skating championships at Hersey, PA. In the summer of 1955 she successfully passed her eighth figure skating test which entitled her to the gold medal concluding approximately eight years of hard work and sacrifice.Carole was very proud to be a graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and went to Cheyenne her entire thirteen years from kindergarten through graduation. She cherished the friends she met while going to Cheyenne and fondly remembered her friend Howie Jones, her "kindergarten buddy". Her time at Cheyenne were some of her most memorable and enjoyable and she felt a distinctive part of the school family and all of its traditions and activities. One of her biggest thrills there was being crowned queen of the senior prom. She later served on the board of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center and loved going to and planning class reunions.In 1957 Carol met Donald Lee Wolfswinkel, an Air Force Academy Cadet, and they married in 1960. During their marriage they traveled through the Air Force to CA, UT and spent 1970-1974 in Wiesbaden, Germany where Carole took art lessons and painted beautiful oils and watercolors. Many of her paintings will be displayed at her memorial service per her request.In 1974 she moved back to Colorado Springs where she spent her remaining years. Some of her jobs upon returning to Colorado Springs were working at Seven Falls, Mountain Press, Mahan's, The Squash Blossom, Margaret Britton, Dr. Richard Conde', Continental Motors where she sold BMWs, Fiats and Lancia's, Huggins Diagnostic Center, The Weimer Properties and her last job was as a guardian/caregiver for a woman with mental challenges. Her job at Huggins Diagnostic led her to her passion as a nutritional counselor where she found profound fulfillment helping people heal. It also was at Huggins where she met Gavin MacLeod and his wife Patti from The Love Boat television show and they remained long term friends.Carole enjoyed being in the Junior League and a member of the Tuesday Luncheon Club at the Broadmoor where she served as President from 1996-1998. Her distinctive style was noticed by many as she walked her many beloved dogs up and down Alsace Way.In November, 2012 Carole was diagnosed with moderate to advanced dementia that she probably had for two years preceding. Even in her declining state, she kept her sense of humor, continually complimenting everyone she saw making them feel like "100 bucks" and telling them that she loved them. Wendy would like to thank everyone in the community that helped look after Carole whether it was giving her rides, visiting with her, ALL of the myriad of things that miraculously kept her alive until 2020.Carole is survived by her daughter Wendy, her son-in-law Terry and her niece Cathy. Carole's memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2:00 pm at Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. A celebration of life party will follow at Wendy and Terry's house. In Carole's honor please tell someone today that you love them. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close