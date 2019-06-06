Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Jane Morris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morris

Survived by her husband, Rich Morris, and her two children: Hannah Penland and husband Andy; and Amy Klein and husband Dustin as well as her grandchildren Kendall, Aiden, Bobby, and Antonio. Also survived by her sister, Jan, and brother, Hugh.

1957 - 2019

CAROLE JANE MORRIS

Carole Jane Morris was born in Newport, South Wales, the UK on June 8, 1957, to Basil and Glenys Davies. She passed away at the age of 61 in Colorado Springs on May 28, 2019.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren as well as visiting Mueller State Park. She fought bravely against cancer for her last 8 years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The celebration of Carole's life will be on Saturday, June 8th at 2:30 pm at the Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations are given to Ecumenical Social Ministries (ESM). ESM works to help and support those with low incomes or who are homeless in the Pikes Peak Region. You can donate by going to the wesite below.

https://www.ecusocmin.org/donate/





