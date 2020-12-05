Brown

CAROLINE (MORRISON) BROWN

October 14, 1916 November 24, 2020

Caroline Morrison Brown passed away on November 24, 2020. She was a native of Colorado Springs, born to Dr. Charles Stewart and Lillian (Burnham) Morrison on October 14, 1916. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1933, attended Colorado College for one year and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1937. She took graduate courses at the University of Pennsylvania. She was married on June 12, 1941, to Dr. Samuel Hoy Brown IV and they settled in Colorado Springs after World War II.

She devoted herself to being a homemaker and volunteer for many years until May of 1978, when she became the social columnist for The Gazette, and for years authored the many Round Town With Caroline Brown columns. She also wrote for a Denver-based magazine, Electricity, and a local magazine, L'Essence.

Caroline was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Urban League of Colorado Springs, the Medical Society Auxiliary, the Medical Division of the Red Cross, the Symphony Guild, Friends of the Pioneers Museum, Grace St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Tuesday Luncheon Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, the National League of Pen Woman, and the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs.

Caroline served on the Boards of the McAllister House Museum, Goodwill Industries, the Colorado Springs Symphony, the Member Volunteer Association of the Fine Art Center, The Opera Association, Episcopal Church Women's Thrift House, the Debutante Ball, the Dance Theatre, the Children's Museum and Beth-El College of Nursing.

She was dedicated to her family and community and gave tirelessly throughout her life. In 1959 she was chosen as the Volunteer of the Year by the Quota Club and in 1987 she received the Silver Bell Award from the Assistance League for being the outstanding volunteer.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her brother Alfred Morrison. She is survived by her four sons, Samuel Hoy Brown V, Stewart Morrison (Barbara) Brown, Charles Thomas (Denise) Brown and Alfred Morrison (Sally) Brown, nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be help at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in memory of Caroline Morrison Brown to Pikes Peak Hospice, Mount St. Francis Nursing Home, the Pioneer Museum or McAllister House Museum.







