Strand

CAROLINE JANE STRAND

November 11, 1925 April 28, 2019

Caroline Jane Strand, aged 93, of Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born in Colorado Springs in November 11, 1925.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Haigler, her husband Edwin Strand, and her brother Bill Haigler. She is survived by her daughters; Catherine Jane Strand of Kings Beach, California and Linda Jean Strand of Aurora, Colorado.

Jane graduated from Colorado College in 1946 with a degree in Psychology. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, serving one year as President. Jane was a member of the P.E.O. She worked for Continental Airlines in Denver before meeting her future husband Ed, marrying on October 22, 1950. They raised their family in Colorado Springs.

Jane loved the outdoors, joining her friends on weekly hiking adventures into the Colorado mountains or with the family at their cabin in Breckenridge. Jane skied and played golf. She was an avid swimmer.

She owned and operated Knit One, a Colorado Springs business that specialized in needle crafts. She volunteered, as a Girl Scout leader, at the Colorado Spring Tourism Office, and at the Pikes Peak Public Library.

At Jane's request, there will not be a memorial service. In her memory, the family suggests donations to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation scholarship fund

