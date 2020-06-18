Crowley
CAROLYN ANN CROWLEY
June 7, 1954 - June 13, 2020
Carolyn Crowley, 66, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away after struggling with cancer for the last four years. She used to say she was born to be a tourist. After retiring from Classic Homes, She became a professional tourist when her cancer treatments permitted. She finished seeing the 50 states and a dozen countries.
Carolyn grew up in Indiana and met her husband Fred in Fort Wayne. She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University. She owned and operated Crowley's Carats and Crowley's Cruzzles. She enjoyed selling new homes for Classic Homes and loved being part of the Classic Family.
Carolyn's greatest joy had to be playing Gramma to her granddaughters Sierra and Shiloh. Carolyn is survived by her husband Fred, the Swords Clan - daughter Holly, husband Jerry, granddaughters Sierra and Shiloh Swords, and nieces Lori (Randy) Nail and Christine (Bob) Sperling.
Carolyn was a much loved daughter, wife, mother and Gramma. She is missed
Carolyn will be buried in Huntsville, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
CAROLYN ANN CROWLEY
June 7, 1954 - June 13, 2020
Carolyn Crowley, 66, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away after struggling with cancer for the last four years. She used to say she was born to be a tourist. After retiring from Classic Homes, She became a professional tourist when her cancer treatments permitted. She finished seeing the 50 states and a dozen countries.
Carolyn grew up in Indiana and met her husband Fred in Fort Wayne. She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University. She owned and operated Crowley's Carats and Crowley's Cruzzles. She enjoyed selling new homes for Classic Homes and loved being part of the Classic Family.
Carolyn's greatest joy had to be playing Gramma to her granddaughters Sierra and Shiloh. Carolyn is survived by her husband Fred, the Swords Clan - daughter Holly, husband Jerry, granddaughters Sierra and Shiloh Swords, and nieces Lori (Randy) Nail and Christine (Bob) Sperling.
Carolyn was a much loved daughter, wife, mother and Gramma. She is missed
Carolyn will be buried in Huntsville, AL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.