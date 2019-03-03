Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Anne Cordova. View Sign

Cordova

Carolyn enjoyed riding horses and working their cattle on the Cordova Ranch. Her many hobbies included knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening, playing bridge with her lady friends, playing piano and accordion. She truly loved her animal friends and pets. Additionally, she volunteered as the President of both the Colorado and National Association of Conservation Districts.

February 26, 1942 February 23, 2019

CAROLYN ANNE CORDOVA

Carolyn Anne Cordova 76, of Colorado Springs, left this life for her heavenly home on February 23, 2019. Carolyn was born in Gooding, Idaho, on February 26, 1942, to Don and Mary Bauscher. She grew up in Fairfield, Idaho, and graduated from Camas County High School as salutatorian of her class in 1960. She attended the University of Idaho and Idaho State University. While in college she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduating from ISU with a degree in dental hygiene, she moved to Colorado Springs where she worked as a dental hygienist until retirement. Carolyn was well known for her quick wit and her unique sense of humor.

It was in Colorado Springs where she met the love of her life, Bob Cordova. They were married in Fairfield, Idaho, on April 5, 1969. Carolyn will be deeply missed by Bob, her husband of nearly 50 years.

In addition to her husband, Carolyn is also survived by her sisters Donna (Fred), Sheryl (Terry), Marylin (Eddie), her brother Rich (Linae) and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by the many lives she touched as patients and friends.

The family will always be grateful to the caretakers of Pikes Peak Hospice and for their loving care they provided for Carolyn the last few years of her beautiful and productive life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pike Peak Hospice. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Swan Law Funeral Home at 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.







CordovaCarolyn enjoyed riding horses and working their cattle on the Cordova Ranch. Her many hobbies included knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening, playing bridge with her lady friends, playing piano and accordion. She truly loved her animal friends and pets. Additionally, she volunteered as the President of both the Colorado and National Association of Conservation Districts.February 26, 1942 February 23, 2019CAROLYN ANNE CORDOVACarolyn Anne Cordova 76, of Colorado Springs, left this life for her heavenly home on February 23, 2019. Carolyn was born in Gooding, Idaho, on February 26, 1942, to Don and Mary Bauscher. She grew up in Fairfield, Idaho, and graduated from Camas County High School as salutatorian of her class in 1960. She attended the University of Idaho and Idaho State University. While in college she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduating from ISU with a degree in dental hygiene, she moved to Colorado Springs where she worked as a dental hygienist until retirement. Carolyn was well known for her quick wit and her unique sense of humor.It was in Colorado Springs where she met the love of her life, Bob Cordova. They were married in Fairfield, Idaho, on April 5, 1969. Carolyn will be deeply missed by Bob, her husband of nearly 50 years.In addition to her husband, Carolyn is also survived by her sisters Donna (Fred), Sheryl (Terry), Marylin (Eddie), her brother Rich (Linae) and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by the many lives she touched as patients and friends.The family will always be grateful to the caretakers of Pikes Peak Hospice and for their loving care they provided for Carolyn the last few years of her beautiful and productive life.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pike Peak Hospice. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Swan Law Funeral Home at 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. 80903. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close