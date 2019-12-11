Harvey
CAROLYN DRUCILLA (BRADLEY ) HARVEY
November 27, 2019
Carolyn Drucilla Bradley Harvey passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Ernest Harvey and daughter Malia Anne Harvey as well as her parents and three brothers. She is survived by children Holly, John Jr. (Laura), Brad (Michele), and Elizabeth (Kirk) Hynek; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother John (Debbie) Bradley.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday December 21st at 2750 Melissa Dr, Colorado Springs Colorado 80907. For Carolyn's story visit https://www.cappadonafh.com/
