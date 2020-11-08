1/1
Carolyn F. Crotser
1960 - 2020
Crotser
CAROLYN F. CROTSER
May 4, 1960
October 18, 2020
Carolyn F. Crotser, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly October 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, May 4, 1960 to Karl and Sonja Deuschle.
Carolyn graduated from Gaylord High School in 1978 and from Central Michigan University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught in public and private schools in Fort Collins, Colorado and Colorado Springs, as well as home schooling her three children. She had a true passion for each of her students.
While her family, friends, and students were extremely important in her life, her devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was her highest priority. Carolyn had a passion for cooking and loved sharing her meals with others. She also enjoyed traveling, camping and hiking in the mountains, and skiing.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul Crotser; children, all of Colorado Springs, Erica; Joshua (Kelly); Aaron (Danielle); three granddaughters, Adalyn, Skylar, and Braelynn; father Karl; brother Norman Deuschle (Lynnette); as well as nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs. Woodmen Valley Chapel will adhere to state and county COVID19 guidelines. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed online at woodmenvalley.org/memorialstream
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pikes Peak Christian School, Colorado Springs, or Compassion International.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Woodmen Valley Chapel
