Carolyn Zora Engler (Woodworth) Miller
1936 - 2020
CAROLYN "CAROL" ZORA (WOODWORTH) ENGLER MILLER
January 30, 1936 October 30, 2020
Carolyn was born in 1936 in Coggen, IA. to Hubert and Marie (Springer) Woodworth. Apart from raising her five good looking sons, Carolyn enjoyed her 31yr career as a waitress. She volunteered as a Foster Grandparent in elementary schools & loved sharing stories of her past with all. She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert Woodworth, brother; Merle Johnson, step father; Alberta Woodworth, sister; Donald J. Engler, 1st husband; Bruce Miller, 2nd husband; David Engler, son; Douglas Engler, grandson; & Austin David Specht, great grandson. Carolyn is survived by four sons Donald Engler (Suzanne), Daniel Engler, Derek Engler & Dale Engler, 14 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren.



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
