Carrie Irene Mitchell
1964 - 2020
Mitchell
CARRIE IRENE MITCHELL
June 11, 1964
May 6, 2020
We lost our beloved daughter, mother, and sister way too soon. She touched so many lives with her strength, wit and heart.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Chavaria, Michael Chavaria and Erik Chavaria.., one daughter Kristina Chavaria.., her parents Roy and Clare Leon, her sisters Kathy Ellis and Lisa McManus.., her brothers Roy Michael Leon , Guy Leon and Joseph Leon.
She was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ"



Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

