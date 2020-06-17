LillieCARROLL ANN LILLIEJune 30, 1961June 10, 2020Carroll Ann Lillie, 58, died June 10, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.She was born June 30, 1961 to Willie Gene and Jimmie Lee (Green) Lillie in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.Carroll was a restaurant cook and a veteran of the United States Army.She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team and a supporter and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.Carroll is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Jimmie Lillie; brother, Jerome Lillie; sister, Kathy Lillie; and sisters-in-law, Corinna and Darlene Lillie.She is survived by five brothers, Larry (Tiawana), Bill (Pamela), Michael (Jessica), Jimmie (Debra), and Willie Lillie; sister-in-law, Mary Lillie; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Memorial Gathering will take place at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Memorial Park (near the boat area), 1605 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.