CARROLL JOANNE SNYDER
August 30, 1938 December 23, 2019
Carroll was born August 30, 1938 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Her parents were John F. and Gertrude (Bozarth) Guinn. Carroll's father was in the army and was stationed in various places, eventually coming to Colorado Springs, where she attended Buena Vista Elementary, West Junior High, and Palmer High School.
Carroll met and later married the love of her life, Charlie Snyder. They married Oct. 3, 1954 in Denver and were married 65 years at the time of her death. She worked in the banking industry as a customer service representative.
Carroll is survived by her husband Charlie, daughter Debbie Koch (Gary), son Charles "Bud", her brother John Guinn (Diane), 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Snyder and Lori English.
Carroll passed away December 23, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of love, feistiness, hard work, loyalty and humor that will be missed by family and friends.
As requested by Carroll, there will be no services.
