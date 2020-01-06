Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Joanne Snyder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Snyder

CARROLL JOANNE SNYDER

August 30, 1938 December 23, 2019

Carroll was born August 30, 1938 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Her parents were John F. and Gertrude (Bozarth) Guinn. Carroll's father was in the army and was stationed in various places, eventually coming to Colorado Springs, where she attended Buena Vista Elementary, West Junior High, and Palmer High School.

Carroll met and later married the love of her life, Charlie Snyder. They married Oct. 3, 1954 in Denver and were married 65 years at the time of her death. She worked in the banking industry as a customer service representative.

Carroll is survived by her husband Charlie, daughter Debbie Koch (Gary), son Charles "Bud", her brother John Guinn (Diane), 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Snyder and Lori English.

Carroll passed away December 23, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of love, feistiness, hard work, loyalty and humor that will be missed by family and friends.

As requested by Carroll, there will be no services.





SnyderCARROLL JOANNE SNYDERAugust 30, 1938 December 23, 2019Carroll was born August 30, 1938 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Her parents were John F. and Gertrude (Bozarth) Guinn. Carroll's father was in the army and was stationed in various places, eventually coming to Colorado Springs, where she attended Buena Vista Elementary, West Junior High, and Palmer High School.Carroll met and later married the love of her life, Charlie Snyder. They married Oct. 3, 1954 in Denver and were married 65 years at the time of her death. She worked in the banking industry as a customer service representative.Carroll is survived by her husband Charlie, daughter Debbie Koch (Gary), son Charles "Bud", her brother John Guinn (Diane), 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Snyder and Lori English.Carroll passed away December 23, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of love, feistiness, hard work, loyalty and humor that will be missed by family and friends.As requested by Carroll, there will be no services. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close