BierceCASSANDRA MAUREEN (ATKINS) BIERCEAugust 20, 1987 August 18, 2020Cassandra Maureen Bierce (Atkins) was born on August 20, 1987 to Cordell and Theresa Atkins of Colorado Springs at Penrose Community Hospital. Cassandra, a Colorado Springs native, attended and graduated from William J. Palmer High School in 2006 and went on to attend Pikes Peak Community College.Cassandra, an avid animal lover, quickly discovered her niche as a pet care specialist working within the pet care field. Beginning her career as a certified dog trainer at PetSmart, her knowledge and love of animals took her to serve at specialty pet care stores and eventually working as a vet tech. In 2016, Cassandra started her own small business, Proverbs Pet Services, providing in-home animal care services to her clients. Cassandra's love and care of animals was a true testament to the character of who she was as a person, loving, kind, nurturing, and a defender of all life.In 2009, while attending church services, Cassandra met the love of her life, John "Jack" Bierce. Marrying on November 23, 2009. Cassandra and Jack found great joy in spending time with each other, friends, family, and enjoyed traveling together to new and exciting places. They are the proud fur parents to two dachshunds, Merlin and Hopper, and a Doberman-pincher, Nebula. In 2018, after a yearlong search, Jack and Cassandra moved to a 35-acre ranch in Yoder, Colorado, fulfilling one of her greatest dreams.Cassandra found great joy in spoiling those around her, especially her niece and nine nephews. She had a great love for family, always helping and supporting whenever needed. Cassandra was a kind, gracious, generous, and genuinely loving person. Through her calm attitude, kind demeanor, funny personality, and welcoming spirit, Cassandra left a lasting impression with everyone she met. Cassandra was a strong believer and devout follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She attended Rocky Mountain Calvary in Colorado Springs, CO. Cassandra's love of the Lord was evident in everything she did. She took great pride in her faith, being baptized as an adult in 2006 and working to help spread and water seeds to others whenever given the opportunity.Cassandra was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Relying on her faith, husband, and family, Cassandra embarked on a two-year battle for her life, giving it absolutely everything she had, fighting until the very end. Cassandra walked through her cancer battle with nothing but grace and love, making friends with, and drawing strength from, fellow cancer warriors at her treatment appointments. She also built and nurtured close relationships with the entire nursing staff who worked tirelessly to treat Cassandra. On August 18, 2020, Cassandra was called home to be with her heavenly father. While we are deeply saddened by Cassandra's passing, it is a great comfort to know that she is restored in Heaven with her Heavenly Father.Cassandra is survived by her husband of 10 years, John F. Bierce; parents Cordell L. and Theresa M. Atkins; brother Jeriell Atkins; sister-in-law, Sara Atkins; nephew, Sam; niece, Evie; Uncle, Tom and Aunt, Kathy Rodgers; her in-laws Ed and Vicki Konnecke; brother-in-law Sean and Victoria; brother-in-law Michael and Doreen Bierce (sons Ethan and Connor); and sister-in-law Cristina Guterman (son Isaac). Cassandra is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Owen and Donelda Rodgers, and paternal grandparents, Marvin and Dorothy Atkins, along with her and Jack's beloved unborn child. Cassandra is remembered lovingly by many other family members and friends.Cassandra's funeral service will be held at Rocky Mountain Calvary, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 on August 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only close family and friends will attend her ceremony. She will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO 80903; flowers can be sent to Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, CO 80910, through Wednesday, August 26, 2020.