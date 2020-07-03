Strode

CATHERINE CIAMPA STRODE

December 3, 1951 June 28, 2020

A vibrant spirit, an inspiring remark, a power-driven energy. These are the characteristics of Cathy anyone who knew her will long remember. She passed from this world on June 28, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.

Cathy was born in Hudson, New York on December 3, 1951 to Vincent and Udie Ciampa and raised in Tucson, Arizona. She thrived on her love for the theater. Her passion for the dramatic arts started at a young age with staging plays in the backyard, using a sheet draped over the clothesline as a curtain. She was a member of her high school's drama club and acted in several plays before graduating from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. She went on to attend the University of Arizona, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and a double major in English and Italian literature.

Honoring her parents' Italian heritage, she spent one year of college studying Italian in Florence, Italy. Italy continued to be her best-loved country to visit with her famly throughout her life. Her passion for theatric performance remained strong and after graduating from the UOFA, she went on to attain a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia.

She got her first performance job in front of a camera as a news reporter at KGUN-TV in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. She eventually moved up to larger television markets including Cleveland, OH (WEWS-TV), where she earned a Regional Emmy Award for her series on teenage suicide, "I Want To Live." She then took an anchor/reporter position in Denver, CO (KMGH-TV.)

It was in Denver where she met the love of her life, Dr. Lloyd L. Strode. After marrying, the couple settled in Colorado Springs. While raising her two sons, Cathy continued to pursue her broadcast work, appearing in commercials and writing documentaries for nonprofits. One of her documentaries, "The Healing Touch", was a finalist in the New York Film Festival.

Her life-long pursuit of theatric performance continued in Colorado Springs when she paired up with the late popular local actress Carolyn McCabe to run the About Town Dinner Theater. The theater company performed comedies at many city venues, including the Broadmoor Hotel.

Seeking to strengthen her effectiveness in using her broadcast experience to advocate for nonprofit causes, Cathy went back to graduate school when her youngest son left home for college to attain a Masters in Public Administration from UCDenver. For the past ten years, she worked as an advocate policy journalist conducting interviews with state legislators on issues impacting the rights of individuals with disabilities.

Cathy's family and friends will greatly miss her zest for life and new experiences.

She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend, Dr. Lloyd L. Strode; her sons Dr. Charles C. Strode and Luke Strode (Grace Adelson Strode) Phoenix, AZ; , her sister Louise Ciampa Johnson; Irvine, CA; her brother Vince Ciampa (Olivia) Campbell, CA; her aunt Teresa Tanzillo (Tucson, AZ); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in remembrance of Cathy to the Salpointe High School Drama Club, 1545 Copper Street, Tucson, AZ 85719.







