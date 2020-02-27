Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ellen Schaller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schaller

CATHERINE "CATHY" ELLEN SCHALLER

October 28, 1942 February 22, 2020

Catherine Ellen Schaller ("Cathy") lost her battle with Alzheimer's on February 22, 2020 in Colorado Springs.

She was born in New London, Connecticut, on October 28, 1942 to Warren and Ellen Reed. She is survived by her "Favorite Person in the whole wide world" whom she loved "very, very much," Robert C. (Bob) Schaller, Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. Cathy and Bob married in Colorado Springs on June 7,1962 at St. Mary's Cathedral and remained married for more than 57 years.

As the daughter of a Naval Officer and wife of an Air Force Officer, Cathy lived in such places as Hawaii, California, Virginia, Japan, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Denver before settling permanently in Colorado Springs in 1997.

Cathy attended St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs before graduating from Yokohama High School in Yokohama, Japan in 1960.

A long-time volunteer at the Air Force Academy, she was selected Family Services Volunteer of the Year in 1981-82. She was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award and Medal in 2010 for her work at the Academy's Refill Pharmacy as an American Red Cross Volunteer.

Friends will remember Cathy as an outgoing, friendly, gregarious individual who enjoyed traveling, shopping, (especially with grandkids) a good conversation, Rock n' Roll Music and dancing anytime, anywhere.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Patricia Schaller Durham; and sons Robert C. Schaller, Jr. and Michael W. Schaller. Other survivors include nieces, nephews, three brothers; Lon, Larry, and Michael Reed; and numerous in-laws, many of whom dined at one time or another at one of her special family dinners.

A proud grandparent of four granddaughters, a grandson, and great grandson, "Grams" never missed a birthday or holiday without some remembrance (a card, present or phone call).

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, in Colorado Springs on March 2nd from 5:30 to 8:30 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be held on March 3rd at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's, followed by burial at the Air Force Academy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (







