CATHERINE KENNEDY DEE
July 10, 1923 - May 9, 2020
Catherine Kennedy Dee, born July 20, 1923, in Portmagee, County Kerry, Ireland, passed away on May 9, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The daughter of Jackie and Kate O'Connor Kennedy, she leaves behind her devoted husband of nearly 59 years, Edmund J. Dee, and two children, Mary (Andrew) Dugenske and Michael (Diane) Dee, as well as one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Marie (Andrew) Moriarty, James Kennedy, Jackie (Mary) Kennedy, Eileen (Patrick) Crosby and Thomas (Catherine) Kennedy.
She held a special place in her heart for her nieces Mary Crosby and Eileen Cerasani, and her cousin, Sister Marion O'Connor. Her abiding love will be fondly remembered by dozens of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters- and brothers-in-law. She cherished her friends and former neighbors, especially Teresa Wagner.
She lived her nearly 97 years to the fullest. Immigrating to Chicago in her mid-twenties, she began her career at Sears, Roebuck & Company, where her gift for quick learning and her inexhaustible memory were greatly admired. After moving to Woodridge, Illinois, and raising her children, she began a second career at Minnesota Fabrics/Hancock Fabrics, where she shared her passion for sewing with countless colleagues and customers.
She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, enjoying lively conversations late into the night. Music and dancing always brought her delight, and she never met an animal that didn't immediately fall in love with her. Her Catholic faith provided her with great comfort, especially in her final years. Until the end, her resilient approach to life and her ever-positive outlook brought tremendous joy to her many loved ones, near and far.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020.