Catherine Marie Ondrovic
1958 - 2020
CATHERINE "CATHY" MARIE ONDROVIC
June 17, 1958 November 27, 2020
62, passed away peacefully at 11:22 a.m., Friday November 27, 2020 at MorningStar at Mountain Shadows Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, CO. Cathy was born in Batavia, New York to Stanley Joseph and Mary Louise Kowalczyk. She graduated from Batavia New York High School in 1977.
Survivors include her two daughters Julia Ondrovic and Rebecca Doubet of Kearney, Nebraska, son-in-law Sam Doubet of Kearney, Nebraska, brother Jim Kowalczyk, sister-in-law Teresa Kowalczyk, two nieces Jodi DeMay and Melanie Kowalczyk and three grandnieces Meredith DeMay, Aubrey DeMay and Erica DeMay of Baltimore, Maryland.
Her father Stanley Joseph Kowalczyk, mother Mary Louise Kowalczyk and sister Deborah Ann Goins preceded her in death.
Cathy was a long-time resident of Colorado Spring where she lived since 1985. She worked in Base Supply for Peterson Air Force base for over 20 years and then worked in manufacturing for Atmel and Bal Seal. Before her time in Colorado Springs, she served her country in the United States Air Force from 1978-1983.
She loved to cook and garden. She adored her cat and enjoyed phone calls with her close friends and spending time with her two daughters.
Due to limited capacity and COVID regulations, in-person attendance is reserved for a limited number of family and friends. A livestream of Cathy's Memorial Service may be accessed on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. through: https://www.facebook com /Swan-Law-Funeral-Directors-103050861397 700/
In lieu of flowers, Cathy's family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cancer Research Institute in honor of the deceased at www.cancerresearch.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
