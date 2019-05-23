Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 (719)-634-8831 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

McGrady

CATHERINE "CATHY" MARY (SKARKE) MCGRADY

May 19, 1961 - May 21, 2019

Catherine Mary McGrady, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Tim, her children Carolyn (Levi) and Chris (Kate), her grandchildren Tatum and Brek, her sisters Carolyn (Tom) and Barbara, and her parents, Donald and Wanda.

To have known Cathy is to have loved her. Her smile, her laugh, and her keen sense of humor lifted all those around her. She was equal parts seamstress and psychologist, carpenter and cook, and would remodel her bathroom, sew a quilt, help a friend in need, and then bake the best pizza you've ever had (and that was just an average Tuesday afternoon). Cathy could do anything.

On top of all that, she was a loving mother and her pride and joy were her children, who will forever miss their mom and friend. Her incredible skill as a mother was only eclipsed by her ability as a grandmother, and her grandchildren will forever hold their dear Nana in their hearts. As a sister and daughter, she was fiercely loyal and loving, and will be greatly missed as a best friend and partner in mischief. Finally, Cathy desperately and completely loved her husband Tim. Through 36 years of marriage and adventures, she always said he was the partner of her dreams - and the feeling was mutual. When Cathy loved, she loved intensely, and her love for her husband, children, friends, family, and grandchildren was palpable. Cathy just "was" love - it was at the core of everything she did. She was a beacon of light and a source of never ending fun. She was completely and beautifully unique.

Her sudden passing is a shock to us all and leaves a gaping hole in all of our hearts. But we know she took the express route to heaven and will be waiting for us to join her, ready with a drink in hand and a story to tell that will make us all laugh again. You are gone far too soon but will always be held so closely in our hearts. We love you always.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's memory to the ASPCA (

Visitation will be held May 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blunt Mortuary, with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on May 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a reception immediately to follow.





