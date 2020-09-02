Cooper

CATHLEEN "CATHY" DEE COOPER

November 19, 1949 August 21, 2020

Following a lengthy struggle with cancer, Cathleen "Cathy" Dee Cooper, 70, passed away Thursday, August 21, 2020. She was formerly a resident of Royal Oak, Michigan and moved to Colorado Springs to be with her sister and her family. Cathleen died in the hospice ward of Penrose Hospital. She was born November 19, 1949 in San Francisco, California to Jack and Irma Bower.

Cathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Charles Clark Cooper, and her parents, all of Michigan. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Pustola (Bruno) and their five children, Donald Pustola of Huntsville, AL, Diane Pustola, Delaine (Pustola) Allen, Darcy (Pustola) Rhoads and Derek Pustola, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In Michigan, Cathleen is survived by Charles' children: Michelle Wood (Mike) and their two children, Michael and Christopher, all of Fife Lake and by Chuck Cooper (Tammy) and their two children, Amanda and Jessica, all of Hazel Park.

Cathleen served in the U.S. Army Women's Army Corps (W.A.C.) for 4-1/2 years. She was inducted into service June 29, 1968 during the half-time activities of a Detroit Tigers baseball game at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan. The group of women Cathleen was sworn in with was the first W.A.C. company in the history of the Women's Army Corps entering basic training as a unit. It was also the first all-women's unit from Michigan. The company was nicknamed the "Tiger Company" and sent to Fort McClellan, Alabama for basic training.

After Fort McClellan, Cathleen was sent to Brooke General Army Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, Texas for basic and advanced medical training. Her first assignment was at Brooke where she worked in the cardiac unit, gastroenterlogy/communicable disease and male surgical wards, and the recovery room/intensive care unit. From Texas Cathleen was transferred, on January 1, 1969, to Camp Kue, Ryis, Okinawa where she worked in the surgical recovery room/intensive care unit tending Viet Nam conflict casualties prior to their return to the stateside military hospitals. She returned to Oakland Army Base, California a few days prior to receiving an honorable discharge June 24, 1971.

Cathleen returned to Detroit. She attended the Computer Management Institute for a year, graduating in June, 1972. She then reenlisted into the Army on September 1st, 1972 and received her second discharge October 25, 1973. Cathleen left the Army at the rank of Specialist Fourth Class (SP4). She received the National Defense Service Medal during her military tenure.

At the age of 53 Cathleen met the love of her life, Charles Cooper. They married June 2nd, 2003 at the office of the District Judge in Harper Woods, Michigan. She considered the next sixteen years the happiest of her life. She retired from working and enjoyed her life as a homemaker, a seamstress and gardener.

Cathleen took after her great-grandmother in stature, standing just 4'10" and weighing an average of 90 pounds. As small as she was, Cathleen was fierce in attitude when stirred to protectiveness or anger, and many times her forthright approach to people had no filter. After so many years on her own, she was strongly independent. Yet, she hid a soft, sensitive soul seen only to those who were in her inner circle. Cathleen was also a chronic organizer, putting many of her small belongings, including clothing and kitchen flatware and tools, into small dividers and boxes inside drawers. Yes, she was quirky like that.

She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6704 and the American Legion Post #101, both in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She transferred her American Legion membership to Post #0253 in Royal Oak probably in 2003.

In her last days, Cathleen enjoyed building relationships with her nieces and their soul-mates, her nephew and family friends.

Following her cremation, Cathleen's ashes will be sent on to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

There will be no funeral service. Instead, a Celebration of Life was held August 30, 2020 at the home of her sister where family gathered. A second Celebration of Life will be held in Michigan in September.







