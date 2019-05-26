Flory
CATHLEEN HELEN FLORY
August 5, 1959 April 23, 2019
Cathleen Helen (Simon) Flory, aged 59, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Odessa, TX.
Cathy was born to Rose and Jerry Simon in Fort Monmouth, NJ on August 5th, 1959. Shortly after Cathy's birth, the family was stationed in Ankara, Turkey where they lived for 4 years before returning to the states and being stationed at Fort Carson. In 1966 the family was then stationed to Panama for 3 years, before coming back to Colorado Springs in 1969.
Cathy graduated from Harrison High School in 1977. She married Lester Flory shortly after and gave birth to a son in 1978. The Flory's were then stationed to Texas in 1980, where Cathy remained for 16 years. In 1996 Cathy moved to Oregon and worked as a Legal Secretary, assisting 5 lawyers, at a successful law firm for 21 years while also running a successful Chihuahua breeding business called Teeny Chi's. In 2017 Cathy found herself craving warmer weather and moved to Tampa, Florida before eventually settling in Odessa, TX.
Cathy was a gifted artist and wonderful seamstress! She made several dresses and blouses for her mother and western shirts for her father. She loved to draw and paint and could make anything from ceramics and jewelry to felt animals.
Cathy is survived by her son Les, his wife Amy, and their children Justin, Shawna, Nichole and Drake; mother, Rose Simon; sister, Patty Keith; and brother, Mike Simon. A memorial service will be held at the Central United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs, CO on Wednesday, May 29th at 11 am, with a light lunch afterwards. The family encourages Cathy's friends and classmates to come to the service and celebrate her life with them.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019