CATHY BASSETT PIERCY

October 15, 1951 February 19, 2020

CATHY BASSETT PIERCY stepped into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19th. She ended her almost three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Cathy fought a courageous battle through chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and an additional six months of chemo and this nasty disease reared its ugly head and took her away. She was in the arms of her loving husband when she stepped into eternity.

Cathy was born in Asheville, NC October 15th, 1951. She is a 1969 graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC. She and Cliff Piercy were married August 30th, 1970. She was the perfect Air Force wife, traveling to Omaha, London, Washington, D.C., Valdosta, GA, two assignments at the AF Academy interrupted by a tour at Clark Air Base, Republic of the Philippines. She attended the Pike's Peak Institute in 1984 earning her certificate as a medical assistant. After graduation, she worked with Dr. Fred Hainge in several podiatric practices in Colorado Springs, earning her certification as a certified podiatric assistance and retiring in December 2015. Her knowledge, professionalism and genuine caring for her patients earned her the admiration and respect of her superiors, co-workers and patients alike.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bassett and Jean Griset Bassett of Asheville NC. She is survived by her husband, Cliff of Colorado Springs, her son David and his wife Lisa and their daughters Sarah of Fairview, NC and Amanda Castillo of Charlotte NC, her daughter, Chris and her husband Shane Carneal and their sons Nathan Carneal and Jaziah McElroy of Colorado Springs. Cathy also survived by her sisters Carol McManus and her husband Paul of Port Orchard, Washington and Laura Parker and her husband Joel of Candler, NC. She also has several family members, nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Florida, Washington State and California.

A celebration of life will be held at the Woodmen Heights Campus of Woodmen Valley Chapel at the intersection of Marksheffel and Woodmen Roads on Saturday 29 February at 10:30 a.m. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Woodbury NY, UC Health Cancer Care, Memorial Hospital North, Colorado Springs, Colorado Palliative and Hospice care,5445 Mark Dabling Blvd, Ste 205, Colorado Springs or to any cancer support organization. We would like to thank the doctors and staff of the cancer care unit of Memorial Hospital North, Dr Ann Mellott, Dr Brein Whittingdon, the medical and nursing staff of the oncology and infusion unit of Memorial North, and the many family and friends world-wide who have supported us on this journey. May God richly bless you all.





