Ray

CECIL "CEC" W. RAY

March 7, 1924

April 16, 2019

Cecil W. Ray, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona.

Cecil William Ray entered this world on March 7, 1924 in the small southwestern Iowa town of Silver City, to his parents William and Bessie (Batten) Ray.

During his blessed presence of 95 years, Cecil touched the lives of so many Family and Friends. He leaving this earth is now a celebration of his life, and a proud remembrance of a man that gave so much and took so little. A Man, that when you look back on his life beat the odds, endured life's challenges, raised and supported a wonderful family, was a successful business man and professional, and most importantly was a loving husband and father that praised having God in his heart.

At the age of 5, his family moved a short distance to Glenwood, Iowa, where his parents established a feed and seed business. His school years were busy with activities-all sports, musical groups, band, oratory, class plays, and a before-school paper route. He also helped with his parent's business.

At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he spent over three years, two of which were in the South Pacific during World War II. He served on four different ships and participated in the invasions of the Philippines and Okinawa. As a disabled veteran, he was always very proud of his service to his country.

After his discharge from the service, he met and married Helen McMahill from his home town of Glenwood. He attended the University of Iowa graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. He started a retail business in Glenwood, but after a vacation trip to Colorado Springs then decided to make that beautiful city their new home. Cecil purchased a wholesale grocery business, which he owned for several years. After selling the business, he went to work for Lockheed Missle and Space Company in Sunnyvale, California, and ended his business career in Colorado Springs with twenty-two years at the Hewlett Packard Company.

In whatever community he lived, he was always active: Boy Scoutmaster, Sunday School Teacher, Church Usher, Junior Achievement, Credit Union Board of Directors, Chairman Homeowner's Association, City of Woodland Park Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, and several other activities related to his business career.

Cecil and Helen were happily married for 72 years, and from this union four children were born: Larry (Lana), Bruce (Laura), Susan (J.D.), Brian (Danette); four grandchildren (Jamie, Jacob, Zachary, Brianna), and two great grandchildren (Samuel and Jordyn).

Cecil's presence on this earth will be missed, but his memory will always remain in our spirit, and happiness will always fill our hearts when we think of this Man, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend, that blessed and touched so many of us.

God Bless Cecil William Ray.

The celebration of Cecil's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cecil's memory may be made to: Brookdale Hospice, 8222 S. 48th St., Suite 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044.





