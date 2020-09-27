Snyder

CELIA KRAGH SNYDER

September 12, 1933 September 22, 2020

Celia Kragh Snyder died on September 22 at her home in Colorado Springs. Born September 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Henry and Edna Kragh, she is survived by her husband John, with whom she was married 65 years. Her older son Clifford resides in Ft. Collins, and her younger son Kevin (Adrienne) lives in Colorado Springs. Granddaughter Katherine Segall is in Leawood, Kansas together with Celia's great-grandchildren Asher and Ava. Grandson Matthew Snyder lives in Lakewood, CO. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Kragh (Diane), of Jackson, New Jersey. Educated in New York City schools and Douglass College in New Jersey, she also earned a Master of Science degree from Rutgers University and had completed most of her work on her doctorate when her husband's job took them to Monument, CO. She taught at Ewing Township, NJ Middle School, Rutgers University, and Colorado State University. As a military wife for 22 years, Celia lived at Ft. Knox, KY; Okinawa; Ft. Monmouth, NJ; West Berlin; Fair Haven, N.J.; and Somerset, NJ. Always active during her husband's military assignments, Celia led vacation Bible schools, coordinated military volunteers at a Christian Children's Fund's orphanage, chaired a waiting wives group while her own husband was in Vietnam, helped at a disabled children's center, and facilitated Protestant Women of the Chapel groups. After her husband's military service the family moved to Monument, where she was active in the Monument Community Presbyterian Church. Celia led women's groups, started a Stephen Ministry (training volunteers to minister to individuals facing difficulties), and served as an ordained elder at the church and with Pueblo Presbytery. She was active in the Tri-Lakes Women's Club and the PEO chapter in Monument. Celia also served as President of the Colorado Home Economics Association and edited text books. Recognizing the need for a coordinated effort to aid residents in northern El Paso County, she started Meals on Wheels and Senior Lunches. Enlisting the help of local volunteers, she founded Tri-Lakes Cares and served as its first director. In the 1980's the Monument Hill Sertoma Club recognized her community contributions with its annual Service to Mankind award. For the past 15 years she was active with the mission outreach of First Congregational Church, especially with the Promise Keepers program of housing homeless families in a church for a week at a time while helping them toward independent housing. Celia's wish was that at her death her body would be donated to Science Care, enabling students and researchers to advance medical science. Her ashes will be interred at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned at First Congregational Church at a date to be determined. Memorial gifts, if desired, may be made to Tri Lakes-Cares, 235 Jefferson Street, Monument, CO, 80132.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store