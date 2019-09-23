Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charis Kay Mateo Ciaramitaro. View Sign Service Information Campbell Funeral Home 61 Middle Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978)-283-0884 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Campbell Funeral Home 61 Middle Street Gloucester , MA View Map Prayer Service 8:00 PM Campbell Funeral Home 61 Middle Street Gloucester , MA View Map Service 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Oahu Mortuary 2162 Nuuanu Avenue Honolulu , HI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ciaramitaro

CHARIS KAY MATEO CIARAMITARO

July 9, 1995

September 14, 2019

MORRILL, MAINE - Charis (Pasion) Ciaramitaro, age 24, of Morrill, ME, formerly of Colorado Springs, CO and Kalihi, Hawaii, died near midnight on Friday, September 13, 2019 following a battle with cancer at the Brigham's and Women's Hospital in Boston after spending her final days with her loving family at their farm in Maine. She was the devoted and loving wife of Frank J. Ciaramitaro Jr. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the model daughter of Mario Severino V. Pasion and Divina Calaoagan Mateo of Kalihi, Hawaii. She was raised and educated on Oahu and was a graduate of Farrington High School where she was a soccer star and attended health academy. She furthered her education by attending Pima Medical School in Colorado Springs, CO. Charis also enlisted in the United States

Charis' true purpose in life was being a loving and devoted mother to her two children. She relished in being a stay at home mom and caring for her family in every way. She was a very special person to all who met her and had an aura about her that would light up any room she entered. Charis and her husband Frank were true soulmates and shared a devotion to each other that is beyond words.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughter, Elaina Reigh Ciaramitaro of ME; her son, Benjamin Ciaramitaro of ME; her sister, Casey (Pasion) Leth of SC and two brothers, Clayton Pasion of HI and Concepcion Cyryna Pasion of HI.

Her Prayer Service will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours prior to the service on Friday are from 4-8 PM. Interment will be held in Hawaii with services being held at Oahu Mortuary, 2162 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu Hawaii on October 12th between 6pm and 9pm. There will a gathering after the service in Hawaii for family and close friends. There will be a celebration of Charis' life on the 28th of September in Manchester by the Sea. In lieu of flowers, donations in her children's names may be sent in c/o Frank J. Ciaramitaro Jr. to the family home. Information, directions, condolences at





