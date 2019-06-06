Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Kvaternick. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kvaternick

CHARLENE KVATERNICK

February 22, 1941 June 2, 2019

"The Most Beautiful Flower in the Garden"

Charlene passed away on June 2, 2019. She moved to Colorado from her home in Hailey, Idaho. She moved to Denver, Colorado when she married her husband, William Kvaternick, of 54 years. From this love story came three children: Valerie Kvaternick, Mary Gowing, and William Kvaternick. This led to six wonderful grandchildren: Alec, Alyssa, & Arianna Mora; Alexia & Annamarie Gowing, and Brooke Kvaternick.

She spent the majority of her time in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was an Administrative Assistant and Executive Assistant at St. Francis Hospital. Charlene was involved in the community as a Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Music for the Fine Arts Council, and was recognized as Outstanding Young Woman of America.

She is survived by Norma Tormey, Dean Burrell, Kenneth Burrell, Cheri Roessler, Gerry Burrell, and 15 nieces and nephews. Her brother, Marvin, awaits her with her parents, Blanche and Kenneth Burrell.

Charlene enjoyed skiing, reading, music, art activities, and being a part of her families' lives. She studied the piano, organ, dance, and gymnastics. She attended the University of Idaho and the University of Colorado.

Mass will be held where the couple's story began at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in Denver, Colorado. Inurnment will be at about 1:00 pm at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Columbarium of Hope in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Online Condolences:







KvaternickCHARLENE KVATERNICKFebruary 22, 1941 June 2, 2019"The Most Beautiful Flower in the Garden"Charlene passed away on June 2, 2019. She moved to Colorado from her home in Hailey, Idaho. She moved to Denver, Colorado when she married her husband, William Kvaternick, of 54 years. From this love story came three children: Valerie Kvaternick, Mary Gowing, and William Kvaternick. This led to six wonderful grandchildren: Alec, Alyssa, & Arianna Mora; Alexia & Annamarie Gowing, and Brooke Kvaternick.She spent the majority of her time in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was an Administrative Assistant and Executive Assistant at St. Francis Hospital. Charlene was involved in the community as a Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Music for the Fine Arts Council, and was recognized as Outstanding Young Woman of America.She is survived by Norma Tormey, Dean Burrell, Kenneth Burrell, Cheri Roessler, Gerry Burrell, and 15 nieces and nephews. Her brother, Marvin, awaits her with her parents, Blanche and Kenneth Burrell.Charlene enjoyed skiing, reading, music, art activities, and being a part of her families' lives. She studied the piano, organ, dance, and gymnastics. She attended the University of Idaho and the University of Colorado.Mass will be held where the couple's story began at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in Denver, Colorado. Inurnment will be at about 1:00 pm at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Columbarium of Hope in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close