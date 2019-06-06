Kvaternick
CHARLENE KVATERNICK
February 22, 1941 June 2, 2019
"The Most Beautiful Flower in the Garden"
Charlene passed away on June 2, 2019. She moved to Colorado from her home in Hailey, Idaho. She moved to Denver, Colorado when she married her husband, William Kvaternick, of 54 years. From this love story came three children: Valerie Kvaternick, Mary Gowing, and William Kvaternick. This led to six wonderful grandchildren: Alec, Alyssa, & Arianna Mora; Alexia & Annamarie Gowing, and Brooke Kvaternick.
She spent the majority of her time in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she was an Administrative Assistant and Executive Assistant at St. Francis Hospital. Charlene was involved in the community as a Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Music for the Fine Arts Council, and was recognized as Outstanding Young Woman of America.
She is survived by Norma Tormey, Dean Burrell, Kenneth Burrell, Cheri Roessler, Gerry Burrell, and 15 nieces and nephews. Her brother, Marvin, awaits her with her parents, Blanche and Kenneth Burrell.
Charlene enjoyed skiing, reading, music, art activities, and being a part of her families' lives. She studied the piano, organ, dance, and gymnastics. She attended the University of Idaho and the University of Colorado.
Mass will be held where the couple's story began at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in Denver, Colorado. Inurnment will be at about 1:00 pm at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Columbarium of Hope in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019