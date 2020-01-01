Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Steinmetz LaVanway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LaVanway

CHARLENE STEINMETZ LAVANWAY

December 27, 2019

Charlene Steinmetz LaVanway, 81, went home to the Lord peacefully in the early hours of December 27th. Known as Char to friends and family, she was the daughter of Ohio dairy entrepreneurs Wendell and Elizabeth Steinmetz of West Jefferson. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University where she was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Ohio State University and a Masters in Psychology from the University of Michigan. At the University of Michigan, she met the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Dr. James M. LaVanway. After several years teaching elementary education in Greenwich, CT and Oakland, CA as well as gifted children in Ann Arbor MI, she devoted her time to raising her children, a gift for which they will always be grateful. She was a perfect life partner for an active surgeon in a growing town, dedicating any spare time in service to a number of community organizations including the El Paso County Medical Society, the Pioneers Museum, and First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid supporter of the US. Air Force Academy, sponsoring several cadets during their time, and as a regular courtside supporter of the men's basketball team.

She will be remembered for her devotion to family, community and a committed life to Christ. She is survived by her husband James, her daughter Kristi, her son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Cara, and two grandchildren, Sophia and Olivia.

The family invites you to join a memorial service celebrating Char's life at noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church (219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903). A private interment is scheduled separately.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts should go to First Presbyterian Church in Char's name.

The family would like to take a moment to thank the people at Palisades Memory Care, who looked after Char with exceptional attention and dignity.







