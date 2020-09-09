1/1
CHARLES ANTHONY CARRICO
1941 - 2020
Carrico, U.S. Army, (Ret.)
MAJ CHARLES ANTHONY CARRICO, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)
August 13, 1941 September 3, 2020
Major Charles Anthony Carrico, U.S. Army, (Retired), 79, passed away September 3, 2020 in Colorado Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wilma Carrico; brothers, Dusty Carrico and Bobby Burns; and grandson, Michael Carrico.
Charles is survived by his wife, Pauline Carrico; sons, Stephen and Mark (Susan) Carrico; grandchildren, Holly Carrico (Brandon Montoya), Troy Carrico, Anna Murray, Kristen (Bob) Pfaff and Eddie (Sheri) Burns; and sisters, Mamie Caldwell, Sondra Walls and Sandy Burns.
A Funeral Service will be held 3:00PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
To see Charles' full obituary, please visit:
tsfs.co




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

