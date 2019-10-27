Chambliss
SGT MAJOR CHARLES B. CHAMBLISS
October 20, 2019
SGT Major Charles B Chambliss piloted his final flight on October 20th. At his request, no services will be held.
Chuck was sworn into the U.S. Air Force on August 6th, 1947. His military assignments included tours to Germany, Korea, Morocco, England and Vietnam. His numerous medals, ribbons and citations include the Bronze Star. He retired from the service to Colorado Springs in 1976. After retirement he "fulfilled his pilot fantasy" as a Colonel in the Commemorative Air Force. He piloted B-29, B-25, C-47 and many other aircraft.
Chuck was a scoutmaster, youth sports coach and was instrumental in the design and building of the BMX track in Security, CO. He loved John Wayne movies, Frank Sinatra and the Denver Broncos. Chuck had a gift to invite everyone to laugh and feel cheerful. His motto was "if you're happy, then I'm happy".
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth of 63 years. Chuck is survived by dear friend and companion Tanya Marzari, sister Margaret Ann Watson (Tom Watson), brother John Chambliss (Bee Chambliss), sons Michael Chambliss (Karin Pepper) and Mark Chambliss, granddaughters Tamra Clemans (James Gunnerson) and Danielle Menaghan (Steven Meenaghan).
