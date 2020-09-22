ClarkMax had been a deacon in church. He attended Cowboys for Jesus for several years. He spent many years as the owner and distributor of Interstate Batteries of Southern Colorado until he retired, and his son took over.March 21, 1936 September 16, 2020CHARLES "MAX" CLARKAfter a long battle, Charles "Max" Clark's big heart gave out and he went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 16. He passed away at the age of 84 with his children caring for him and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren nearby.Max was born at home on a farm in Wood County, Texas to Charlie Morris Clark and Dovie Sanford Clark on March 21, 1936. Max met the love of his life, Barbara "Sunny" Campbell Clark at the age of 17 and when he was 19, he married her on May 29, 1954. Sunny preceded him in death on August 5, 2008. While he was a very hard worker, he also took many vacations with his wife and family. He most enjoyed trips in their RV while he camped and fished and saw the country.Max and Sunny are survived by their two children, Melody Clark Feaster (Curtis) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Charles "Chuck" Max Clark (Theresa) of Woodland Park, Colorado. He had six grandchildren: Wade (Kari) Angelet, Regan (Louie), Madeline, Jim, and Michael. He was also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by one sister and survived by two sisters. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Max made friends everywhere he went, and he never knew a stranger.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Max may be made to: Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.