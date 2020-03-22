Peterie
CHARLES DAVID PETERIE
April 12, 1932 March 15, 2020
'Charlie' passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday March 15, 2020, at the age of 87.
Born April 12, 1932 in Eads, Colorado, he was the son of the late Charles A. & Ruby Peterie.
Charlie attended Crowley County High School and later served in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, attaining the rank of Sergeant Major. He retired after 26 years.
Charlie is survived by his 3 children: Marco (Luci) Peterie, Charles A.(Laura) Peterie & Gracie (David) Hernandez, his 6 grandchildren and great-grandson.
Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Pina.
At the request of the family services will be kept private, for immediate family only.
Those wishing to remember Charlie in a special way may donate to: Fountain Valley Senior Center - 5745 Southmoor Dr, Fountain, CO 80817, where Charlie was active for many years.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020