Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CHARLES DENNIS DAGMAN

March 18, 1937 May 30, 2019

Charles Dagman, of Colorado Springs, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born in Portland, Oregon on March 18, 1937 to Donald and Jacqueline (nee Cruson) Dagman. Charles was the first of two sons and two daughters born to Donald and Jaqueline.

After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Washington he attended the

Charles served his country in the Army. He was commissioned at Fort Benning. He finished jump school and completed Fort Brag Special Forces training.

Charles met Ann Gaston at the University and they were married in 1962. They were blessed to have Brooks Dagman (Barbara) and Amy Dagman Storer (Edward). Family was most important to Charles. Madelyn and Hayden are Charles' loving grandchildren.

While Charles was with Boise Cascade, he and family lived in Oregon, Illinois and Kansas. He retired from Unisource.

He had an incredible spontaneous sense of humor. His many and various interests included studying world history and sharing dates and details of battles, rock climbing and scuba diving.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Dean Dagman and sister Jan (nee Dagman) Barrett.







DagmanCHARLES DENNIS DAGMANMarch 18, 1937 May 30, 2019Charles Dagman, of Colorado Springs, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.He was born in Portland, Oregon on March 18, 1937 to Donald and Jacqueline (nee Cruson) Dagman. Charles was the first of two sons and two daughters born to Donald and Jaqueline.After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Washington he attended the University of Washington in Seattle. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and on the U. of W. ski team. Charles graduated with a Master's Degree.Charles served his country in the Army. He was commissioned at Fort Benning. He finished jump school and completed Fort Brag Special Forces training.Charles met Ann Gaston at the University and they were married in 1962. They were blessed to have Brooks Dagman (Barbara) and Amy Dagman Storer (Edward). Family was most important to Charles. Madelyn and Hayden are Charles' loving grandchildren.While Charles was with Boise Cascade, he and family lived in Oregon, Illinois and Kansas. He retired from Unisource.He had an incredible spontaneous sense of humor. His many and various interests included studying world history and sharing dates and details of battles, rock climbing and scuba diving.Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Dean Dagman and sister Jan (nee Dagman) Barrett. Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close