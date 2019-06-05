Dagman
CHARLES DENNIS DAGMAN
March 18, 1937 May 30, 2019
Charles Dagman, of Colorado Springs, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
He was born in Portland, Oregon on March 18, 1937 to Donald and Jacqueline (nee Cruson) Dagman. Charles was the first of two sons and two daughters born to Donald and Jaqueline.
After graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Washington he attended the University of Washington in Seattle. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and on the U. of W. ski team. Charles graduated with a Master's Degree.
Charles served his country in the Army. He was commissioned at Fort Benning. He finished jump school and completed Fort Brag Special Forces training.
Charles met Ann Gaston at the University and they were married in 1962. They were blessed to have Brooks Dagman (Barbara) and Amy Dagman Storer (Edward). Family was most important to Charles. Madelyn and Hayden are Charles' loving grandchildren.
While Charles was with Boise Cascade, he and family lived in Oregon, Illinois and Kansas. He retired from Unisource.
He had an incredible spontaneous sense of humor. His many and various interests included studying world history and sharing dates and details of battles, rock climbing and scuba diving.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Dean Dagman and sister Jan (nee Dagman) Barrett.
