Franklin
CHARLES E FRANKLIN
April 1, 1947
August 31, 2019
Charles E Franklin of Colorado Springs passed away on August 31, 2019 at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Colorado after a lengthy illness. He was born in Washington DC on April 1, 1947.
Charles attended Westtown School in Pennsylvania for high school. He received his undergraduate college degree from Earlham College in Indiana. His graduate degrees in social work and sociology were from the University of Washington and the University of Colorado. Charles worked as a licensed clinical social worker in Denver and Colorado Springs for many years.
He is survived by his wife of forty four years, Cynthia Franklin of Colorado Springs; his son, Nathan Franklin of Colorado Springs; and his daughter, Hannah Franklin, of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his brother, Hayward Franklin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as other extended family and wonderful friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 20 East St. Vrain Street, Colorado Springs on Friday, October 11 at 4PM.
An extended obituary will be posted next week on the website for Swan Law Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter or the American Friends Service Committee.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019