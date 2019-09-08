Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Franklin. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin

CHARLES E FRANKLIN

April 1, 1947

August 31, 2019

Charles E Franklin of Colorado Springs passed away on August 31, 2019 at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Colorado after a lengthy illness. He was born in Washington DC on April 1, 1947.

Charles attended Westtown School in Pennsylvania for high school. He received his undergraduate college degree from Earlham College in Indiana. His graduate degrees in social work and sociology were from the University of Washington and the University of Colorado. Charles worked as a licensed clinical social worker in Denver and Colorado Springs for many years.

He is survived by his wife of forty four years, Cynthia Franklin of Colorado Springs; his son, Nathan Franklin of Colorado Springs; and his daughter, Hannah Franklin, of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his brother, Hayward Franklin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as other extended family and wonderful friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 20 East St. Vrain Street, Colorado Springs on Friday, October 11 at 4PM.

An extended obituary will be posted next week on the website for Swan Law Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter or the American Friends Service Committee.







FranklinCHARLES E FRANKLINApril 1, 1947August 31, 2019Charles E Franklin of Colorado Springs passed away on August 31, 2019 at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Colorado after a lengthy illness. He was born in Washington DC on April 1, 1947.Charles attended Westtown School in Pennsylvania for high school. He received his undergraduate college degree from Earlham College in Indiana. His graduate degrees in social work and sociology were from the University of Washington and the University of Colorado. Charles worked as a licensed clinical social worker in Denver and Colorado Springs for many years.He is survived by his wife of forty four years, Cynthia Franklin of Colorado Springs; his son, Nathan Franklin of Colorado Springs; and his daughter, Hannah Franklin, of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his brother, Hayward Franklin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as other extended family and wonderful friends.A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 20 East St. Vrain Street, Colorado Springs on Friday, October 11 at 4PM.An extended obituary will be posted next week on the website for Swan Law Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross Colorado Chapter or the American Friends Service Committee. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close