Hauser

DR. CHARLES E HAUSER

1940 - 2019

Dr. Charles E Hauser, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 7/28/2019, after a short illness. Charles was born to Abe and Florence Hauser in 1940, in Galveston, Texas. He is the youngest of four sons. Charles married the love of his life, Leah, just before graduating medical school in 1965. They moved to NYC for Charles's residency, then St. Louis and Galveston where he completed his medical training. Charles practiced Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Houston, followed by 20 years in Colorado Springs, and 27 years in Santa Fe. Charles and Leah moved to Scottsdale last year to prepare for retirement.

Over the years, Charles had a private practice, provided care in hospitals and clinics, and served as president of the local APA Chapter of Colorado Springs. Most recently, he did telepsychiatry, consulting with rural and reservation clinics in several states.

Outside of work, Charles was a political activist in his community. Charles and Leah supported the arts and music, attended films and cultural events, and traveled the world. He also loved hiking and skiing with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leah, daughter, Megan, son, Daniel (wife Michelle), and granddaughter, Abigail. He was preceded in death by both parents, and two of his brothers.

A small family ceremony was held in Denver, officiated by Rabbi Rick Rheins of Temple Sinai.





HauserDR. CHARLES E HAUSER1940 - 2019Dr. Charles E Hauser, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on 7/28/2019, after a short illness. Charles was born to Abe and Florence Hauser in 1940, in Galveston, Texas. He is the youngest of four sons. Charles married the love of his life, Leah, just before graduating medical school in 1965. They moved to NYC for Charles's residency, then St. Louis and Galveston where he completed his medical training. Charles practiced Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Houston, followed by 20 years in Colorado Springs, and 27 years in Santa Fe. Charles and Leah moved to Scottsdale last year to prepare for retirement.Over the years, Charles had a private practice, provided care in hospitals and clinics, and served as president of the local APA Chapter of Colorado Springs. Most recently, he did telepsychiatry, consulting with rural and reservation clinics in several states.Outside of work, Charles was a political activist in his community. Charles and Leah supported the arts and music, attended films and cultural events, and traveled the world. He also loved hiking and skiing with friends.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leah, daughter, Megan, son, Daniel (wife Michelle), and granddaughter, Abigail. He was preceded in death by both parents, and two of his brothers.A small family ceremony was held in Denver, officiated by Rabbi Rick Rheins of Temple Sinai. Published in The Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019

