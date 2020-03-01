Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edsall Ross D.D.S.. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Ross, D.D.S.CHARLES EDSALL ROSS, D.D.S.August 17, 1932 February 23, 2020Charles Edsall Ross, D.D.S. age 87, died peacefully at home on February 23rd after being diagnosed with acute leukemia in 2016.Charles was born August 17, 1932 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Clifford Raymond Ross and Francis Ella (Edsall).He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Marconi), his son Cale E. Ross and wife Toni, granddaughter, Addison Ross, grandson Kincaid Ross, of Colorado Springs. Daughter, Elizabeth Buffy (Ross) Kaufhold and husband Lowell Kaufhold, granddaughter Kaeli Kaufhold-Lively and husband Steve, great grandson Britton Lively, of Denver. Son Carl L. Ross and wife Dolly, granddaughter Gina Ross, Michelle Ross-Slater and husband Chris, and grandson Alex Ross, of California.Charles spent his youth in Sedan, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma followed by a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S) from Washington University School of Medicine.Charles joined the US Army and served as a Captain from 1957 to 1959.In 1959, Charles moved to Colorado Springs where he opened a dental practice that he had for 41 years from 1959-2000 and during which time he concurrently served in the Army Reserves from 1959 to 1964.Charles was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He loved watching football, golf, hockey and old western movies. He loved to travel, especially their annual winter trip to Mexico.After his leukemia diagnosis, he participated in a clinical trial at Anschutz Medical Center under the direction of Dr. Pollyea, which has contributed to a better treatment for leukemia.A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs Colorado on Friday March 6 th at 11:00 AM, followed by a committal service at the columbarium.In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to support the Pollyea Leukemia Research Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Please send your gift in memory of Charles Ross to: University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver CO 80217. On the memo line of the check, please note Charles's name and make it payable to the CU Foundation. Gifts may also be made online at https://giving.cu.edu/fund/pollyea-leukemia-research-fund Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

