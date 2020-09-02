1/1
Charles Edward August
1932 - 2020
August
CHARLES EDWARD AUGUST
March 7, 1932 August 15, 2020
Charles passed away in his Woodland Park home at the age of 88 after a brief illness. He was born in Los Angeles, CA. Graduated Mount Carmel High School in 1950.
Attended Long Beach City College where he earned an Associate of Arts degree.
He & his childhood sweetheart Joan Molello were married in 1951, they lived in Long Beach, CA., stayed together 20 years, then divorced in 1976.
He married Shirley Pema in 1977. They lived in Los Alamitos, CA until moving to Woodland Park, CO in 1998. Charles & Shirley attended Our Lady of The Woods Church in Woodland Park where Charles volunteered for many years with the Help The Needy & the church Men's group. He was a Member of the NRA, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and a long-time member of the International Chili Society.
He was a Korean Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine. Charles worked most of his adult life as a Commercial Interior Designer.
Charles & Joan had five children: Charles M August, Anthony P August (Cecily), Stephen V August (Veronica), David A August (Deborah), Carrie T Westfall (Scott) ; 18- Grandchildren: Lisa, Shery, Christy, Garret, Evan, Ryan, Camille, Aspen, Christopher, Brianna, Kaila, Travis, Daniel, Philip, Chuck, Becky, Cody & Randy; 27-great grandchildren: Troy, Dana, Kyle, Cole, Geneva, Rusty, Reed, Caleb, Natasha, Ringo, Vito, Scarlett, Ganitt, Rhonan, Bronson, Duncan, Aspen, Vance, Kaitlyn, Austin, Aiden, Angel, Jackson, Anthony, Austin, Joseph & Trystan.
He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, grandchildren: Evan, Ryan, Shery and great grandchild: Geneva.
Charles had a big heart and was the kind of man who greeted people by name wherever he went. From the waitress, cashiers and grocery store clerks. Everybody he met was his friend. He loved God, his family & friends. His smile was contagious along with his wonderful since of humor. His "Bear Hugs" were the best! He made the world a better place and will be missed beyond measure.
Services to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the "Help the Needy" program of Teller County, CO.: www.htntc.org.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
