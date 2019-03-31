Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward "Chuck" Ishmael. View Sign

Ishmael

CHARLES EDWARD "CHUCK" ISHMAEL

November 16, 1941 March 19, 2019

Devoted and Loving Son, brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Friend.

Born in Peyton, Colorado to Ernest "Bud" and Nina (Vette) Ishmael. He was raised on a farm in Eastonville, Colorado. After graduating High School, he attended Blair Business School, where he met and married his beautiful Wife Rita Thomeczek. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William "Bill", wife, Rita and granddaughter Kenzlee Ishmael. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Gossage), son, Joseph Ishmael (wife,Joni) and son, Ron Ishmael; grandchildren Ryan, Drake, Dakota, Dillon, Landon and Rhiannon; and great granddaughter Brynlee Gossage. Chuck was an extremely hard working and generous man, providing for his family by managing BF Goodrich Tire Stores. He also played guitar in local bands. He played Country, Western, Rock and Blues. He was fortunate to play with the likes of Roy Clark and Jimmy C. Newman in his guitar playing years. He always talked about Roy Clark, Chet Atkins, Buck Owens and B.B. King, as his personal favorites. In 1976 Chuck got his Real Estate License and shortly thereafter, with his business partner, formed Olympic Investment Realty, and started their own Home Building Company, Olympic Homes.

Chucks hobbies included Cooking, Boating, Ballgame and Motor Home vacations. But his favorite hobby by far, was spending quality time with his family. He was a very proud yet humble man, and gave so much of himself and he imparted his wisdom freely. He will be remembered by his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit!

Dad, you will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved you, especially your 4-legged companion, Princess.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019

