Charles Edward Norman
1933 - 2020
CHARLES "CHUCK" EDWARD NORMAN
July 3, 1933
August 8, 2020
Charles Edward (Chuck) Norman passed away August 8, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. Chuck was born July 3, 1933, in El Reno, Oklahoma, to Pete and Virginia Norman. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he met his wife Julia (Judy) Ann Vogt. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Pi Kappa Mu, Mu Kappa Tau, and Alpha Kappa Psi, and was a Distinguished Military Graduate. Upon graduation he was inducted into the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lt. After training he served in the Air Defense Command as a Navigator/ Radar Observer. Chuck then spent 29 years with IBM in sales. In addition, he spent another 18 years in the software industry. Most of his adult life was spent in Dallas, Texas, where he and his wife were members of Park Cities Baptist Church. During that time, he served on the Board of Deacons and numerous committees. Chuck loved reading spy thrillers and books about WWII. He was a member of Argonauts in Colorado Springs, and was interested in national and world politics. He also enjoyed reading Smithsonian magazine and remembered details vividly. Chuck was a private pilot and enjoyed flying his family on short trips in his Cessna 172. Another pleasure was taking his family water-skiing in the family boat. In Colorado Springs he was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a kind and compassionate person, and was always an optimist. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jim. He is survived by his wife Judy, and their daughter Mary, both of Colorado Springs.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or National Parkinson Foundation.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
