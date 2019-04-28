Pye (Charlie)
CHARLES EDWARD PYE (CHARLIE)
May 19, 1937
April 15, 2019
Charles Edward Pye "Charlie" was born May 19, 1937 in Albany, GA to Walter Albert Pye and Fanie Odessa Pye (Ward). He was raised and schooled in Lakeland, Florida. He voluntarily served in the Army for over 20 years from 1954 to 1975 with tours in Vietnam and Korea. He passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; a brother, Marion; and sister, Frances. His loving family also includes several children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019