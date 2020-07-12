SullivanCHARLES EDWARD SULLIVANJune 12, 1925 - July 3, 2020Chuck Sullivan, 95, went to his heavenly home on July 3rd, he died of brain cancer. Chuck was born in Enderlin, North Dakota. He was married to Mildred Ohnstad on June 22, 1947. They moved to Colorado Springs in July of 1948 and have lived there for 72 years. Chuck retired from Timken Roller Bearing Company after 38 years. He was a member of Colorado Springs Fly Casting Club at Carroll Lakes near Woodland Park and a member of the Sons of Norway. He was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years.Chuck is survived by his wife; Millie, his two sons; Charles II from Denver and Dan from Colorado Springs, his daughter; Connie Hoy from Colorado Springs. Grandchildren; Scott Sullivan from Colorado Springs, Demi (Capt. Tim) Bannister stationed in England and Anthea (Terry) Stefanoudakis from Denver and great grandchildren; Eleni, Elpida and Nickolaos Stefanoudakis.Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Louise Sullivan, siblings; Helen Thorpe, Lorraine Kensinger, James Sullivan, Wallace Sullivan and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.