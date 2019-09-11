Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Emery Lepine. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Funeral service 11:00 AM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Committal 1:00 PM Pikes Peak National Cemetery Visitation Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lepine

CHARLES EMERY LEPINE

September 21, 1944 September 2, 2019

Charles Emery Lepine 74, of Widefield, Colorado died September 2nd, 2019. He was born in Springfield Mass. September 21, 1944, to Emery A Lepine and Dorothy L Lepine, both of whom preceded him in death. As an Air Force dependent Charles lived in many places throughout his childhood, graduating from Davis high school in Kaysville, Utah in 1962. He went on to join the Air Force where he served for 20 years with duty stations in South Korea, Turkey, England, Japan and several USAF bases in the US retiring in 1985 in Colorado Spring, CO. Charles then worked at GTE retiring in 1994. He then established his business as a sole proprietor of Chuck's Custom Craft.

Charles was an avid photographer, motor-sports fan and was active in local politics. Charles was an active and devoted member of the Patriot Guards Riders of Colorado, a calling he proudly embraced.

Charles is survived by his son, Daryl and his wife, Christine Lepine and his 4 grandchildren, Joseph (wife Amy), Jonathan (wife Brianna), Crystal and Kassandra and 6 great grandchildren.

Charles is also survived by his immediate siblings, Ellen Cesarone, Cheryl Wheeler of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Celeste Putt of Henderson, Nv.; Laurel Miller, Emery A J Lepine and Steven M. Lepine of Colorado Springs.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, 9/12/2019 at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary followed by funeral service at 11am, then a committal will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Charles Lepine Memorial fund - ENT Federal Credit Union # 885202 and the Patriot Guard Riders of Colorado, P.O. Box 36129 Denver Colorado, 80236.







LepineCHARLES EMERY LEPINESeptember 21, 1944 September 2, 2019Charles Emery Lepine 74, of Widefield, Colorado died September 2nd, 2019. He was born in Springfield Mass. September 21, 1944, to Emery A Lepine and Dorothy L Lepine, both of whom preceded him in death. As an Air Force dependent Charles lived in many places throughout his childhood, graduating from Davis high school in Kaysville, Utah in 1962. He went on to join the Air Force where he served for 20 years with duty stations in South Korea, Turkey, England, Japan and several USAF bases in the US retiring in 1985 in Colorado Spring, CO. Charles then worked at GTE retiring in 1994. He then established his business as a sole proprietor of Chuck's Custom Craft.Charles was an avid photographer, motor-sports fan and was active in local politics. Charles was an active and devoted member of the Patriot Guards Riders of Colorado, a calling he proudly embraced.Charles is survived by his son, Daryl and his wife, Christine Lepine and his 4 grandchildren, Joseph (wife Amy), Jonathan (wife Brianna), Crystal and Kassandra and 6 great grandchildren.Charles is also survived by his immediate siblings, Ellen Cesarone, Cheryl Wheeler of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Celeste Putt of Henderson, Nv.; Laurel Miller, Emery A J Lepine and Steven M. Lepine of Colorado Springs.A visitation will be held on Thursday, 9/12/2019 at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary followed by funeral service at 11am, then a committal will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 1pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Charles Lepine Memorial fund - ENT Federal Credit Union # 885202 and the Patriot Guard Riders of Colorado, P.O. Box 36129 Denver Colorado, 80236. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close