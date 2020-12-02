1/1
Charles Eugene Herbst
1940 - 2020
Herbst
CHARLES "CHUCK" EUGENE HERBST
October 15, 1940 November 24, 2020
Chuck, a fourth generation Colorado Springs Native, was born to Darrell E. and V. Maxine (Clevenger) Herbst and graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1958. He joined the US Naval Reserves to see the world and he went from San Diego to Seattle aboard the U.S.S. Bennington. Upon his honorable discharge, Chuck graduated from Colorado Barber College because he was told he would always have a job. He began by cutting hair at ENT Air Force Base, NORAD and the Chidlaw Building. He went out on his own when he opened Chuck's Barber Shop at 3003 N. Hancock in 1972. Chuck loved to cut hair at his shop, which he did up until his death. He had lots of customers and friends that enjoyed the atmosphere of his real and authentic barber shop.
In addition to cutting hair, Chuck loved his family, especially his grandchildren, his '66 Chevy pick up, hunting, fishing and the Denver Broncos.
Survived by his loving wife for 56 years, Jeanne (Tesmer), his son Mike and his wife Maribel (Chavez), son Chuck and his wife Wendy (Zimmerman), grandchildren Chase, Joshua, Chandler, Amanda and Kaitlyn, sister Mary Jane and husband John Header, and brother Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, December 5. Services will be streamed live - link to livestream through Chuck Herbst obituary at the Memorial Gardens website dignitymemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Chuck's honor.




Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
livestream through Chuck Herbst obituary at dignitymemorial.com
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
7195967990
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 2, 2020
You have always been a good brother. In later years I enjoyed our talks while you were at work. there was not one person I asked about that you didn't know something about. Really going to miss you. Love you Mar...
Mary Jane Herbst Header
Sister
