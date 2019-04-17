Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. Bois. View Sign

CHARLES "CHUCK" F. BOIS

May 21, 1935

April 14, 2019

Charles F. Bois, 83, was welcomed home by our Lord Jesus Christ on April 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born May 21, 1935 to David and Albina (Enright) Bois and was the youngest of three children, Robert Bois and Lorraine Porter, both whom preceded him in death.

Chuck was a proud veteran of the United States Navy where he served from 1955 to 1959. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy was the characteristics he built his life on. He spent his career as a police officer with a dedication to law enforcement. He was Chief of Police in Hanna, Wyoming and spent his career serving as a peace officer in Virginia and Colorado.

Chuck married Joyce, the love of his life, March 29, 1958. He was passionate about his family. He loved all things outdoors, especially fishing, camping, woodworking, bowling and motorcycle riding with his son and grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his grandson, Jared Anthony Glass; his brother, Robert Bois; his sister, Lorraine Porter; and his parents.

Chuck is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Joyce; his four children, Victoria (Dennis) Glass, Lisa (Scott) Colyer, Samantha Bois and Todd (Michele) Bois; including eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service, 11:00AM, Friday, April 19, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to the at:







