Service Information Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 N Carefree Cir Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Graveside service 9:00 AM Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs , CO

Gracy USAF, (Ret.)

MSGT CHARLES FREDERICK GRACY USAF, (RET.)

April 29, 1942 - June 1, 2019

Charles "Bud" F. Gracy, 77, of Colorado Springs passed away June 1, 2019 at Lark Springs Senior Living Care Center after years long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Charles was born to the late Charles F. and Carol Gracy April 29, 1942 in Canton, Ohio. Charles graduated from Glenwood High School in 1961. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1961-1965, and during his enlistment and while stationed in Germany, he met his wife to be, Astrid Schwandt.

They were married in April of 1965 and were married for fifty-four years. Upon discharge from the Air Force, Charles was employed as a communications engineer with Ohio Bell. He transferred to Colorado Springs in 1973 and was employed by Mountain Bell, and its succeeding iterations until he retired from Qwest after thirty-five years of employment. Charles was also an Air Force reservist and retired a Master Sergeant April 4, 2002 with thirty-two years of service.

Charles was a member of the Pikes Peak JayCees, the Telephone Pioneers of America, an avid CC hockey fan and an usher at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. He earned an Associates Degree from Pikes Peak Community College May of 1990. He also participated several years with the Benish Dance Studio's fundraiser recital, doing his best even though he had no rhythm.

Thank you to everyone at Lark Springs Care Center for the love and care you showed Charles for the over five years he spent there.

Charles is survived by his wife, Astrid; sons, Mark and Kirk Gracy; sister, Mary Jane Dyer; nephews, Bobby and Terry Colceri; and two granddaughters, Keagan and Kylee Gracy.

Graveside Service, 9:00AM, Friday, June 28, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.

Reception to follow, Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.

Your struggle is over.







