Barnett

CHARLES GEORGE BARNETT

May 6, 1925

July 6, 2020

Charles George Barnett, 95, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. "Charlie" was born May 6, 1925, in Ferrellton, Pennsylvania to James Homer Barnett and Emma Catherine Georg. He was schooled in Jenners and Somerset, PA., and served with the Army Air Corps in Paris during WWII. He met his soon-to-be wife Carol at Thiel College upon his return from the war. They were married for 70 years before Carol passed away in 2019. They lived in the Washington, DC area where Charles worked for the National Security Agency. He retired in 1976 to accompany Carol to England where she worked for NSA in the Yorkshire area. While there, he pedaled 1400 miles around parts of Europe for 6 weeks on a solo bike trip. Later he and Carol took a bike trip with friends from church through Holland during tulip time. Charlie and Carol learned to square dance and Charles became a caller for clubs in England and then in Port Townsend, WA., where they lived on returning from England. They later moved to Colorado Springs where daughter Becky and son Jim and their families lived. Charlie and Carol traveled throughout Europe while they lived in England and had visited all 50 states, to include most of the National Parks in the US. Charlie was an avid photographer and took photos for newspapers and later had a wedding photography business. He also tuned pianos while living in the DC area. The couple loved music: Charlies played trumpet and piano and both were involved with many community choral groups and church choirs (Charles directed several during his lifetime). The Barnetts were active at First Methodist downtown and later Prince of Peace Lutheran near Lutheran Village where they lived. Charles is survived by daughter Becky and son Jim. There are 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter who have fond memories of "Grandpa Charlie". Due to COVID restrictions, there are no services planned at this time. Charles' and Carol's ashes will be placed at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Thiel College. 75 College Ave., Greenville, PA, 16125 or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4720 Galley Rd., Colo Spgs 80915







