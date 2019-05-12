Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Upton. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 219 E. Bijou Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Upton

CHARLES H. UPTON

August 5, 1929

May 6, 2019

Charles H. Upton, born 8-5-29, age 89, went to be with the Lord 5-6-19.

Charlie attended Radio School in Boston and classes at Colorado College. He enjoyed working as an Engineer at KRDO for 54 years.

He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and donated his time in several volunteer positions. Charlie loved spending time with his family, and Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) as an Audiovisual Technician and as a guide at Glen Eyrie Castle. He also volunteered at the District Attorney's office as an advocate for victims of domestic violence. Survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Upton who he was married to for 28 years. Also survived by their children, Chuck Upton (Connie), Janet Vincent (Dany), Mitch Upton (Coco), Chip MacEnulty (Kristen), Michelle Selvig, 12 grandchildren, and 3 greatgrandchildren. Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, May 17, 1:00 p.m. Nursery will be available, reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the MOPS organization at First Presbyterian Church.

Charlie touched the lives of many with his kindness, wisdom and his deep Christian faith.







UptonCHARLES H. UPTONAugust 5, 1929May 6, 2019Charles H. Upton, born 8-5-29, age 89, went to be with the Lord 5-6-19.Charlie attended Radio School in Boston and classes at Colorado College. He enjoyed working as an Engineer at KRDO for 54 years.He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and donated his time in several volunteer positions. Charlie loved spending time with his family, and Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) as an Audiovisual Technician and as a guide at Glen Eyrie Castle. He also volunteered at the District Attorney's office as an advocate for victims of domestic violence. Survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Upton who he was married to for 28 years. Also survived by their children, Chuck Upton (Connie), Janet Vincent (Dany), Mitch Upton (Coco), Chip MacEnulty (Kristen), Michelle Selvig, 12 grandchildren, and 3 greatgrandchildren. Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, May 17, 1:00 p.m. Nursery will be available, reception to follow.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the MOPS organization at First Presbyterian Church.Charlie touched the lives of many with his kindness, wisdom and his deep Christian faith. Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close